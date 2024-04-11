Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 5,169 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $66,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

