Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $54,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NBIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

NBIX stock opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $126.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,176 shares of company stock valued at $24,562,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

