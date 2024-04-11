Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 38,343 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $54,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $419.82 on Thursday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

