Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 44,747 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,747 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $63,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

