Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 537,015 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,015 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.91% of AZEK worth $51,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,431 shares of company stock worth $5,728,722. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

