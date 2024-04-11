Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 95,962 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,083,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95,962 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $58,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

