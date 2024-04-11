Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

