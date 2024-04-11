Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $166.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Get Allstate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Trading Down 2.2 %

ALL stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.97. 93,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $174.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -134.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $212,771,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.