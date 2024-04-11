Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after buying an additional 759,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 70,151 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

