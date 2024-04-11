Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down to $2.34

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.24. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 272,312 shares.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

