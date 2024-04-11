Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $235.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $187.00 and last traded at $186.50. 11,128,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 42,858,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.95.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.89.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

