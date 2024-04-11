Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAM shares. B. Riley cut shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

