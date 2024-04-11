Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ameresco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ameresco by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.