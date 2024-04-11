American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $217.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.22. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.