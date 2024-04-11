American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Financial Survey

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Applied UV has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied UV and American Woodmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $20.14 million 0.02 -$16.58 million ($157.25) 0.00 American Woodmark $1.88 billion 0.82 $93.72 million $7.25 13.46

Profitability

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Applied UV. Applied UV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Applied UV and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -51.24% -67.11% -19.90% American Woodmark 6.38% 16.72% 9.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Applied UV and American Woodmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A American Woodmark 0 3 2 0 2.40

American Woodmark has a consensus target price of $93.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.45%. Given American Woodmark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Applied UV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Applied UV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of American Woodmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Applied UV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Applied UV on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied UV

(Get Free Report)

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings. It serves healthcare, commercial and public venue, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.