Analysts Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price at $71.14

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMTGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.14.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Camtek by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is presently 82.10%.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

