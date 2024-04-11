Analysts Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target at $4.94

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.94.
GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Grab has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $3.92.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
