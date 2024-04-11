Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $41.75

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,830. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Yelp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Yelp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Yelp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Yelp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

