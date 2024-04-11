Analyzing TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) and Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Scilex shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Scilex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Scilex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $12.05 million 11.37 -$3.59 million ($0.26) -11.58 Scilex $46.74 million 4.76 -$114.33 million ($1.29) -1.04

Risk & Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scilex. TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scilex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scilex has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Scilex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -10.25% 7.86% Scilex -244.60% N/A -112.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Scilex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Scilex 0 0 2 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,893.36%. Scilex has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 497.01%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Scilex.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Scilex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals



TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it is developing bispecific antibodies, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309 and bispecific antibodies; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Scilex



Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. The company is also developing three product candidates, including SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections, which has completed a Phase 3 study to treat lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% (SP-103), a formulation of ZTlido for the treatment of chronic neck pain and low back pain (LBP) that has completed a Phase 2 trial; and SP-104 (4.5 mg low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (SP-104), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride, which has completed Phase 1 trials for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

