Andrew Beaden Buys 100,000 Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beaden acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,969.88).

Andrew Beaden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Andrew Beaden bought 12,500 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £3,875 ($4,904.44).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VEL opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -381.25 and a beta of 1.61. Velocity Composites plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

