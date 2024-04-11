ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.49 on Friday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

