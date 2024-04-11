Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Stock Price Down 0%

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.75. 69,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $654.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 6,456.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF makes up 2.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

