Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,508,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 4,596,534 shares.The stock last traded at $12.07 and had previously closed at $12.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,906,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,775,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

