Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) PT Lowered to $11.00

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 1.8 %

Arcadium Lithium stock opened at 4.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.82. Arcadium Lithium has a 1-year low of 3.95 and a 1-year high of 29.17.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.36 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

