Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Down 4.7%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71. 367,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 656,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 494.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 559,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,770 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

