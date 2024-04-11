ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 87.00.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at 125.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 124.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 83.61. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ARM in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

