Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.09 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

