Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.09 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.39.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.92%.
Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.