Ascendiant Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Banzai International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $0.50 on Monday. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87.
Banzai International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banzai International
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.