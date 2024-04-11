Ascendiant Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Banzai International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $0.50 on Monday. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; and Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants.

