ASD Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $46.86 million and $2.73 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07041076 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,697,594.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

