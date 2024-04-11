ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 721,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.
About ASMPT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.