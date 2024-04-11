ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 721,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

