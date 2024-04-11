Aspiriant LLC Buys 353 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $347.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.71 and its 200-day moving average is $309.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.