Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $357.84 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

