Aspiriant LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

3M stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

