Aspiriant LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $78.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

