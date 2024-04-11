Aspiriant LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after buying an additional 1,433,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 918,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 965,015 shares of company stock valued at $92,737,426 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NET opened at $94.79 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.