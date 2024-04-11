Aspiriant LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 42,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $171.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

