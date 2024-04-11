Aspiriant LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3,152.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

