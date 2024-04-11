Aspiriant LLC Purchases 3,119 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $976,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $976,243.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,034,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 965,015 shares of company stock worth $92,737,426. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -172.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

