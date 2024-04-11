Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 329,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,418,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $253.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

