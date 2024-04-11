Aspiriant LLC Sells 193 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $618.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.81. The stock has a market cap of $267.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

