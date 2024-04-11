Aspiriant LLC Sells 656 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 1.5 %

NVS stock opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

