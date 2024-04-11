Aspiriant LLC Sells 77 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LMT opened at $451.92 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

