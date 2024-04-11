Aspiriant LLC Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $142.30 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

