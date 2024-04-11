ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Featured Articles

