Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) vs. ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Head to Head Contrast

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Astrana Health and ICF International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 ICF International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Astrana Health currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. ICF International has a consensus target price of $162.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Astrana Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than ICF International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ICF International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Astrana Health and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% ICF International 4.21% 13.94% 5.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and ICF International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.64 $60.72 million $1.32 31.17 ICF International $1.96 billion 1.36 $82.61 million $4.35 32.85

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICF International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICF International beats Astrana Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients' business context; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are key to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery; health and social programs; and security and other civilian and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

