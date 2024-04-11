AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a £125 ($158.21) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £110 ($139.22) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.43) to GBX 9,900 ($125.30) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £115.88 ($146.66).

AZN stock opened at £107.32 ($135.83) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £102.97 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.31. The company has a market capitalization of £166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,553.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,461 ($119.74) and a 52-week high of £123.92 ($156.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 156 ($1.97) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,549.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

