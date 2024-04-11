AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $10,395,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.4 %

AZN stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

