Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.71) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.
Atalaya Mining Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 423 ($5.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 353.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.62. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 444.50 ($5.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £591.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,839.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65.
About Atalaya Mining
