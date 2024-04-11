Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.71) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.

Atalaya Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 423 ($5.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 353.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.62. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 444.50 ($5.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £591.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,839.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

