Atb Cap Markets Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.
CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
CP stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
