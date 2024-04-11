Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,690,400 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the March 15th total of 4,441,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Monday.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

